Virtual meeting planned on U.S. 33/Johnson Road project

ATHENS — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual public meeting regarding an intersection improvement project in Athens County.

ODOT is proposing closing the Johnson Road connection to U.S. 33 in the construction season of 2021. The median at the intersection would be closed and the existing left turn lanes would be removed. The River Road connection would remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection would use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.

There were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018. The project aims to reduce the number of conflict points at the intersection, therefore reducing the risk of severe crashes.

ODOT is seeking public input regarding this proposed project. We hope that you can join us for the upcoming virtual public meeting where we will explain the overall project, answer your questions, and receive your input. To comply with Governor DeWine’s guidelines regarding limiting social gatherings in response to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted online or by phone only.

The virtual public meeting is set for Wednesday, March 10, with a presentation at 6 p.m. followed by Q&A session . Join online: https://publicinput.com/H8237 . Join by phone: 1-855-925-2801, meeting code 9670 .

Additional information on the proposed project can be found on the project website.

All materials presented during the virtual meeting are available on the website. If you would like these materials mailed to you please contact the individual listed below.

A 30 day public comment period will be in place following the virtual public meeting. Comments can be left on the project website mentioned above, or the comment form on the site can be printed and mailed back to ODOT. Comments may also be submitted via email, phone, or mail to: Ashley Rittenhouse, ODOT District 10, 338 Muskingum Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750, Phone: (740) 568-3904, Email: Ashley.Rittenhouse@dot.ohio.gov. All comments should be submitted by April 10.