February Grand Jury returns 30 indictments

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced, in a news release, that the February 2021 session of the Meigs County Grand Jury returned 30 indictments against 26 individuals.

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office presented 26 cases, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented four cases. Those indicted include the following:

Terry Bell, Jr., 33, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Abduction, a felony of the third degree, and Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a separate case, Terry Bell, Jr. was also indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Michael Bing, 39, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree, and Falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Terri Brewer, 37, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Ashley Burchett, 29, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Anthony A. Carpenter, 39, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a separate case, Anthony A. Carpenter was also indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Anthony B. Carpenter, 21, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a separate case, Anthony B. Carpenter was also indicted for Attempted Trespass in a Permanent or Temporary Habitation, a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Ian Carpenter, 39, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Christopher Conley, 30, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Sydney Dotson, 27, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking & Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jeffery Evans, 55, of Sparta, North Carolina, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Tyler Fulton, 24, of Racine, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Racine Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

James Garnes, 51, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Jason Gregory, 40, of Little Hocking, Ohio, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department and the Parkersburg Police Department investigated this matter.

Brandon Grover, 33, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

William Hayes, 47, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a separate case, William Hayes was indicted for two counts of Assault, each a felony of the fifth degree, and Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Patience Johnson, 29, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

John Kincaid, 37, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the second degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Maxamillion Millian, 20, of Jonesville, North Carolina, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jennifer Morris, 40, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

John Myers, 41, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Tammy Quillen, 58, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Woodrow Richards, Jr., 43, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Violating a Protection Order, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Melinda Roush, 50, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Alicia Shuler, 51, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Rusty Thompson, 27, of Shawnee, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking & Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Terry Triplett, 41, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for two counts of Telecommunications Fraud, each a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of Theft, each a misdemeanor of the first degree.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.