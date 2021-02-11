For the Record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Feb. 10

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 10 call log

0210 hours — Deputies received a noise complaint on College Road, Syracuse. Deputies spoke with the individual and they will quiet it down for the night.

0313 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Titus Road on a suspicious vehicle complaint, no vehicles were found in the area.

0537 hours — Deputies assisted a broken-down vehicle on Bone Hollow Road, the vehicle was secured off the roadway and the subject was transported.

0741 hours — Deputies attempted to deliver a message to a female for the Athens County Sheriff’s Office

0919 hours — Dispatchers received a call from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about a female threatening to cause harm to herself. They reported the vehicle was entering Meigs County at that time, the vehicle was located a short time later by a Washington County Deputy and deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office pulling into a parking lot along State Route 7.

1030 hours — Deputies transported two prisoners with long term commitments to the Monroe County Jail.

1129 hours — Deputies took a report of a theft from a female on station who resides in Rutland.

1138 hours — Deputies took a report from a female who lives in Reedsville on an unemployment fraud case on station.

1532 hours — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 7 Coolville on a well being check of a male; nobody was located at the residence.

1706 hours — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 124 Racine on a suicidal female. Deputies located the female, she was transported from the scene by EMS.

2159 hours — Deputies spoke with a female about a domestic complaint on Jr. Ward Road. It was determined that no domestic had occurred.

2204 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Cone Road, Albany on a domestic complaint. A report was taken, statements are being obtained. A follow up interview is scheduled.