COVID-19 death reported in Mason, Gallia… Latest data for Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Mason County and Gallia County on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday in Mason County.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported a death in the 80-plus age range.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,127 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 16 since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 34 deaths (one new), 125 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,918 presumed recovered individuals (16 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,127 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 279 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 347 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 287 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 308 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 316 cases (2 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 265 cases (2 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 182 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 35 total hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 143 cases (1 new case, 36 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 18 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 96 active cases and 1,308 total cases (1,174 confirmed, 134 probable) since April, as part of Tuesday’s update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,185 recovered cases, and 67 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,308 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 48 cases

10-19 — 122 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 184 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 163 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 191 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 184 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (17 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 138 cases (22 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-89 — 58 cases (9 hospitalizations, 12 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 755 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,717 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday morning, three more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,669 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

As stated in this story above, DHHR reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday. This individual was a male in the 80-89 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,717 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 36 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 137 cases (plus 3 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 292 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 288 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 241 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 248 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 218 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County remained to “yellow” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 25.86 on Monday with a 3.80 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,281 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 4,105). There were 63 new deaths (21-day average of 69), 227 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 194) and 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 125,951 cases with 2,175 deaths. There was an increase of 429 cases from Tuesday and 25 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,016,368 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.26 percent. There are 14,076 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 223,850 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 111,457 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

