Commissioners approve agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved numerous agenda items during the recent regular meeting, including two additional promotions for the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and the hiring of the first driver for the public transportation in the county.

On the recommendation of Meigs County DJFS Director Chris Shank, the commissioners approved the promotion of Elizabeth Mayle to Eligibility Referral Supervisor and Rebecca Wilford to Social Services Supervisor. Both Mayle and Wilford were previously the assistants in their respective departments.

Susan Buchanan was hired as a driver for the public transportation division of Meigs County DJFS. Buchanan is the first driver hired as the county moves toward a public transportation system in the county.

In other business, the commissioners,

Named Commissioner’s President Jimmy Will as the voting member for the County Commissioner Association of Ohio.

Approved a sick leave conversion plan for the county garage in accordance with the union contract. This is approved annually per the contract.

Approved a mortgage release through the CHIP program.

Approved an appropriation adjustment for coroner dues in the amount of $315.

Approved payment of the bills in the amount of $376,745.23, with $23,506.15 from county general.

Commissioners Jimmy Will, Tim Ihle and Shannon Miller were present for the meeting.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

By Sarah Hawley

