For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 5

0232 hours — Deputies responded to Lydia Road on a domestic complaint. It was determined to be a verbal disagreement; parties separated for the night; a report was taken.

0728 hours — Deputies responded to Eastern Elementary involving a well being check for a juvenile. A report was taken.

0844 hours — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the soil and water conservation site on New Lima Road. A male was located at the location and everything was deemed fine.

1546 hours — Deputies responded to Noble Summit Road on a well being check on a juvenile. Negative contact was reported at the residence, the complainant was notified.

2014 hours — Deputies responded to Minersville Hill Road on a well being check on an elderly male. Entry was made into the residence, subject was not home.

2149 hours — Deputies responded to a theft complaint on McGinnis Road. A report was taken.

2211 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic complaint on State Route 681, Reedsville. The incident was determined not to be a domestic violence. The homeowner was instructed how to properly evict a person from the residence.

Feb. 6

1140 hours — Deputies responded State Route 681, Reedsville on a mental health complaint. The said person was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for an evaluation.

1736 hours — Deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle; the vehicle was located. It was determined the person reporting it stolen was not the actual owner.

1806 hours — Deputies responded to Cone Road from a second party caller about a theft. Contact was made at a residence and it was a family member retrieving items from the residence.

2056 hours — Deputies responded to Minersville Hill Road on 911 hang up calls. It was determined juveniles were making the calls and were lectured about the importance of only using 911 for emergencies only.

2139 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Mill Street in Middleport, Tiffany Richmond was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was incarcerated in the Middleport Jail.

0013 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on lower State Route 7. A warning was given.

0039 hours — Deputies responded to a call of Prowlers on State Route 684. Nobody was located.

0119 hours — Deputies responded to Pleasant Ridge Road due to criminal trespassing. Arriving at the residence the person was not at the home.

Feb. 7

1133 hours — Deputies responded to the Meigs Motel on a mental health complaint. Arriving at the motel deputies determined from the complainant an incident had occurred the night before. A check of the person showed they were sleeping; everything appeared to be fine.

1654 hours — Deputies assisted Pomeroy Police Department in a foot pursuit that resulted in Justin Little being arrested by Pomeroy Officers and incarcerated in the Middleport Jail.

1712 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Road. After their arrival the victim refused to cooperate.

1929 hours — Deputies performed a well being check at Waters Edge Apartments on an elderly female. The female was found to be fine.

2153 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Bone Hollow Road; no arrest was made. A report was taken.

2353 hours — Deputies responded to Pearl Street in Middleport to take a domestic violence report; report taken.

Feb. 8

1130 hours — Deputies were dispatched for court hearings.

1247 hours — Deputies responded to Union Street in Rutland on a residential burglar alarm. Upon arrival everything was determined to be secure.

1330 hours — Deputies were dispatched for a transport of an inmate for a doctor’s appointment.

1400 hours — Deputies transported a male to the Middleport Jail for a 60 day commitment on a OVI charge.

1430 hours — Deputies were dispatched for court hearings.

1551 hours — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 124, Long Bottom, on a well being check of an elderly female. It was determined the female was not at the residence.

1736 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Bashan Road; a warning was given.

Feb. 9

0205 hours — Deputies responded to State Route 681, Coolville, on a residential burglar alarm. The residence was secure.

0417 hour — Deputies took a report on a motor vehicle accident on Bashan Road in Long Bottom. No injuries were reported; the vehicle was towed from the scene.

0607 hours — Deputies responded to the 124 Mart to speak to a female concerning a domestic situation.

1001 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Family Dollar in Rutland to take a report on a theft.

1313 hours — Deputies took a report from David Haggerty on a timber theft on property owned by Jaymar Coal Company on the flood road.

1730 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Hudson Street in Middleport; a warning was given.

1930 hours — Deputies responded to State Route 124 in Racine to take a report on bottles being thrown at a residence.

1943 hours — Deputies went to Third Street, Racine, to check the well being of a female.

2159 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Carroll Street in Syracuse. A report was taken on a drug overdose.

2215 hours — Deputies served a search warrant on Pleasant Ridge Road in Pomeroy where narcotics and money were reportedly seized. Raymond Klein and Mary Ward of Pomeroy were arrested for possession of drugs and Brian Allen of Pomeroy was arrested on a bench warrant from Meigs County Common Pleas Court. All three are incarcerated in the Middleport Jail.

