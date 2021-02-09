COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Mason Co. returns to ‘yellow’ designation

OHIO VALLEY — One additional death was reported in Gallia County on Tuesday as single-digit additional cases were reported in each of the three counties.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one new death associated with COVID-19 and three new cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Mason County.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,111 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of three since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 33 deaths (one new), 124 hospitalizations (2 new), and 1,902 presumed recovered individuals (14 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,108 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 274 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 346 cases ( 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 285 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

40-49 — 306 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 314 cases (13 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths (1 new), 2 new cases)

60-69 — 263 cases (25 hospitalizations (1 new), 3 deaths)

70-79 — 181 cases (34 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 142 cases (36 hospitalizations, 17 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases and one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The new cases bring the county to 96 active cases and 1,308 total cases (1,174 confirmed, 134 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,185 recovered cases (7 new), and 67 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,308 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 48 cases

10-19 — 122 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new case)

20-29 — 184 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new case)

30-39 — 163 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

40-49 — 191 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 184 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (17 hospitalizations, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

70-79 — 138 cases (22 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-89 — 58 cases (9 hospitalizations, 12 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 755 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,714 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, five more than Monday. Of those, 1,666 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 35 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,714 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 36 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 135 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 292 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

30-39 — 287 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 241 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 248 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 218 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 26 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Tuesday, Mason County changed/downgraded to “yellow” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 25.86 on Monday with a 3.90 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,207 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 4,252). There were 98 new deaths (21-day average of 69), 181 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 202) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 125,522 cases with 2,150 deaths. There was an increase of 416 cases from Monday and 19 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,007,316 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.80 percent. There are 14,756 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 221,347 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 108,870 people have been fully vaccinated.

Mason Co. returns to ‘yellow’ designation