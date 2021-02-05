Methamphetamine treatment options

WASHINGTON, DC — This week, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) led 11 of their Senate colleagues in a letter to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) in support of efforts to research and develop effective medication treatment options for those struggling with addiction to methamphetamine and other stimulants.

According to a news release on behalf of the senators, overdose cases due to opioids, meth and polysubstance use are on the rise, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic with increased social isolation and limited in-person recovery options. There are currently no FDA-approved medication options for those in treatment for methamphetamine use disorder.

“The usage of medications, as evidenced by numerous studies, has been a powerful tool in the effort to combat opioid addiction. Supporting basic and translational research around the development of medications for methamphetamine use disorder is critical to addressing the increase in methamphetamine-associated deaths. We are encouraged by the results of the ADAPT-2 trial and ask that you keep us updated on the efforts at NIDA and its partners in the development of treatments to address methamphetamine use disorder,” wrote the senators.

In their letter, the senators say they are encouraged by a recent NIDA announcement detailing potentially promising research findings related to medication treatment options for methamphetamine use disorder and encourage further investment and expedited research focused on developing effective treatments.

The senators also ask for answers to several questions from NIDA officials, including how much funding is currently being dedicated to research of potential medications, the progress of clinical trials, steps being taken to ensure diversity in clinical trials and best current approaches for treating stimulant use disorder until medication treatments are available.

Joining Brown and Capito on the letter were Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Bob Casey (D-PA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

Information provided by the offices of senators Brown and Capito.

Brown https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_Brown-Sherrod.jpg Brown Capito https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_Capito-Shelley-Moore-1.jpg Capito