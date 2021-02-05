Meigs Board approves agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved a handful of agenda items during the recent regular meeting.

The board,

Approved to hire Richard Owen as a Bus Driver on a one-year contract.

Approved a leave request as presented.

Approved four tickets per Meigs participants for the remainder of winter home-game sporting events.

Approved the minutes of the Jan. 13, organizational meeting and regular meeting as submitted.

Approved the financial report for the month of December 2020 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of December 2020.

Approved revised permanent appropriations as presented by the Treasurer.

Set Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.