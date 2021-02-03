DJFS promotions approved by commissioners

POMEROY — The promotion of five employees at the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services was approved by the commissioners during last week’s regular meeting.

Meigs County DJFS Director Chris Shank presented the commissioners with a resolution to approve the promotions of the following personnel: Theresa Lavender to Deputy Director of Programs and Public Transportation; Vincent Reiber to Deputy Director of Finance and Human Resources; Terri Ingels to Social Services Administrator; Julie Scherfel to Public Assistance Administrator; and Bridget Gilmore to Public Transportation Supervisor.

The promotions come after amendments were made to the agency’s personnel policy manual earlier this year which created the new positions.

The commissioners went into executive session regarding contracts for 16 minutes during the regular meeting, with Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation representatives Brandon Buckley and Paul Reed invited into the closed door session. Following the executive session, the commissioners approved an increase of $11,000 to the economic development contract, bringing the total annual amount to $86,000.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved placing an ad for bids on abatement and demolition of the former Veterans Memorial Hospital building.

Approved sending a request for extension of grant funding to Buckeye Hills regarding a generator project at the Mulberry Community Center.

Named Commissioners Jimmy Will and Tim Ihle to the Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency Board, with Commissioner Shannon Miller to serve as an alternate.

Approved a transfer of $463.68 from the county transfer line to the COVID-19 fund.

Approved to certify and appropriate $1,368.58 into the sheriff’s office salary line item.

Approved the first half transfer to Meigs County Soil and Water in the amount of $33,500.

Approved appropriation and revenue increases as presented by the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Approved payment of the bills in the amount of $52,925.12 from county general and an overall total of $157,403.83.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m.

