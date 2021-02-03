Gallia-Meigs CAA awarded funds for emergency program

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency has been chosen to receive $12,267 in Gallia County and $10,912 in Meigs County to supplement targeted emergency programs for residents. Beginning March 1, 2021, GMCAA, will begin helping clients with this fund and will continue until funds are exhausted.

The selection was made by the National Board made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chaired by the Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP). United Way of America will provide the administrative staff and function as the fiscal agent. The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress under Phase 38 to help expand the capacity of food and shelter in high-need around the country.

“This EFSP funding will assist our most poverty stricken clients, especially the elderly, who struggle daily to pay their utilities and have enough food in their home”, said Debra Cundiff, Emergency Services Division manager, Gallia-Meigs Community Action.

A local board made up of Gallia and Meigs County citizens will determine how the funds awarded to the counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organization in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be non-profit; 2) have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit; 3) practice non-discrimination; 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they should have a voluntary board

Gallia and Meigs counties have distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.

Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting 740-367-7341.

Information provided by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.