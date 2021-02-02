Edwards to lead key jobs panel

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jay Edwards has been tapped to lead the Ohio House’s key economic development committee as state leaders work to rebuild Ohio’s economy in the wake of COVID-19.

“I’m honored to be asked to chair the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “The work we do in the weeks and months ahead will be critical in our efforts to get Ohioans back to work, bring new jobs to Ohio and revitalize struggling neighborhoods and communities.”

Edwards said economic challenges have been especially acute in Southeast Ohio, which historically has been among the first into a recession and the last to emerge.

In addition to chairing the Economic and Workforce Development Committee, Edwards will play an important role in helping shape the upcoming state budget, having been named to the House Finance Committee.

Edwards will serve on the House Finance Committee’s Human Services Subcommittee as well as the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.

“Human services has always been a passion of mine,” Edwards said. “We have a number of vital state programs that seniors and vulnerable Ohioans of all ages count on every day. It’s important that we get the funding and policy right so we can serve those in need.”

Edwards will also serve on the newly-created House Technology and Innovation Committee.

State Representative Jay Edwards is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 94th District, which includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, and Vinton Counties.