Southern Board holds organizational meeting

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education recently held its annual organization meeting, selecting Denny Evans to serve as President of the Board and Brenda Johnson as Vice President.

Johnson was also named as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board’s Association and the delegate to the OSBA annual conference. Board member Ashli Peterman was selected as the alternate. Evans was named the SLEA negotiations representative and Peterman the OAPSE management committee member. Other board members are Dennis Teaford and Tom Woods.

In other business during the organizational meeting, the board,

Authorized Treasurer Christi Hendrix to establish the Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $5,000 for expenses incurred by board members in performing their duties for the 2021 and 2022 school year.

Approved the Treasurer’s Faithful Performance Bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Agency.

Approved the Board President’s Bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Agency.

Approved standing authorizations for the superintendent and treasurer to allow for the business of the district to be conducted expediently.

Set regular meetings of the Southern Local Board of Education at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month unless otherwise noted.

During the regular January meeting, the board,

Approved a memorandum of understanding with both the Southern Local Education Association and the Ohio Association of Public Employees Local #453 regarding paid COVID-19 leave for employees.

Approved grant funds as follows: Foundation for Appalachian Youth Resiliency, $6,444; AEP Ohio Grant, $5,000; No Kid Hungry Grant, $18,000.

Approved dock pay amounts for three employees.

Approved revised permanent appropriations in the amount of $13,875,646.45.

Approved payment in the amount of $9,545 to the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation for the district’s annual policy.

Approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.

Approved minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks for December 2020.

Attending the meeting were board members Evans, Johnson, Peterman, Teaford and Woods, Supt. Tony Deem and Treasurer Christi Hendrix.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

