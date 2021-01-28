Belluso joins PVH Regional Health Center

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Robert Belluso, D.O., FAAFP, a family medicine physician, is welcoming patients at Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Regional Health Center (RHC) in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

According to a news release from PVH, Dr. Belluso is a board-certified family medicine physician and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He manages a variety of medical cases and complexities, from pediatrics to geriatrics.

“I was drawn to Pleasant Valley Hospital because of the physicians at the Regional Health Center and their commitment to healthcare. I share in their belief that primary care physicians have the opportunity to really get to know their patients, their families, their struggles and be of meaningful support to their communities,” Dr. Belluso said. “My wife and I are excited to live and work in Point Pleasant where our children will grow up in a welcoming community with great teachers and access to outstanding wrestling programs.”

Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital, stated “We are excited to welcome Dr. Belluso and his family to the community. He will be an excellent addition to our primary care team, and I know patients will appreciate his extensive medical knowledge and down-home personality.”

Dr. Belluso earned his doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed a primary care internal medicine residency program at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut and his family medicine residency program at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. Dr. Belluso is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Belluso, call the RHC at 304-675-4500.

Information provided by PVH.

