PVH Foundation accepting applications for awards

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Applications for the Pleasant Valley Hospital Health Foundations Scholars Program, which provides financial assistance to local students preparing for careers in healthcare, are available now.

Local high school guidance counselors have also received applications, according to Jim Wilson, Foundation chairman. Applications are available by calling Georgianna Tillis at 304-675-4340 extension 1423, or via email at gtillis@pvalley.org.

According to a news release from Pleasant Valley Hospital, the Foundation initiated the financial aid program in the late 1980’s recognizing the serious shortage of health care professionals that existed throughout the nation, including the Upper Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia, as well as the increasing cost of higher education. Over 214 students have benefitted since that time.

To be eligible for financial assistance from the Pleasant Valley Hospital Health Foundation, an individual must be a resident of Mason County, West Virginia or Gallia County or Meigs County, Ohio, have graduated from an accredited high school or possess a G.E.D. certificate, and been accepted for admission and declared a major area of study in a health care field at an accredited institution of higher education in either West Virginia or Ohio.

Applications must be received by the Foundation by Monday, April 5. Letters of reference from two people familiar with the applicant’s academic and/or employment history, as well as school transcripts must also be sent to the PVH Health Foundation, c/o Georgianna Tillis at 2520 Valley Drive, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 by the deadline.

Information provided by PVH.

