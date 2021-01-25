Service academy nominations announced

WASHINGTON – Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) recently announced United States Service Academy nominations for young men and women from Ohio’s 6th Congressional District, including nominees from Gallia and Meigs counties.

“It is truly an honor to announce the nomination of some outstanding young Ohioans to our United States Military Service Academies,” Johnson said in a news release.

Local students receiving nominations were Timothy Hill, Gallia Academy H.S. (Gallipolis)/ United States Naval Academy; Nicholas McConnell, Meigs Local H.S. (Pomeroy)/ United States Air Force Academy; and Madison Stewart, Gallia Academy H.S. (Gallipolis)/United States Air Force Academy.

“This interview process left me with a great feeling of optimism for America’s future. This highly motivated group of candidates gave me a great deal of confidence in the next generation of our military leadership, and the knowledge that they will represent the people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio well. Too often, we hear or read negative stories in the news, but the commitment and patriotism demonstrated by these young men and women is something that should fill us all with hope. I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process, and wish these young, future leaders the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. Regardless, I believe they have a very bright future ahead,” added Johnson.

Remaining students nominated to a United States Service Academy included (listed in alphabetical order, with high school, hometown, and academy to which he or she was nominated to):

Colin Bennington, Minford H.S. (Minford)/ United States Military Academy

Karl Benson, Lejeune H.S (Nashport)/ United States Naval Academy

Spencer Bush, South Range H.S. (Columbiana)/ United States Military Academy

Tyler Christie, Canfield H.S. (Canfield)/ United States Military Academy

Piper Halliday, Marietta H.S. (Marietta)/ United States Naval Academy

Quay Harrison, Ironton H.S. (Ironton)/ United States Air Force Academy

Danny Heck, Canton Central Catholic (Massillon)/ United States Merchant Marine Academy

Luke Howard, Northwest H.S. (McDermott)/ United States Naval Academy & United States Merchant Marine Academy

Orion Kolkowski, Beaver Local H.S. (East Liverpool)/ United States Naval Academy

Claire Martin, Tri-Valley H.S. (Zanesville)/ United States Naval Academy

Justin McLemore, Springfield H.S. (New Middletown)/ United States Military Academy

Camryn Miller, Rock Hill H.S. (Ironton)/ United States Air Force Academy

Conrad Schuetz, Buckeye Local H.S. (Tiltonsville)/ United States Naval Academy

Ethan Stroup, Ridgewood H.S. (Kimbolton)/ United States Air Force Academy

Blake Wood, Valley H.S. (Lucasville)/ United States Military Academy

Rep. Johnson was assisted in the process by his seven-member, non-partisan, volunteer 6th Congressional District Military Service Academy Nomination Board. The board conducted virtual interviews with applicants in November. Nominations were determined by the board by examining the applicant’s total portfolio, including academics, test scores, community involvement, extracurricular activities, and leadership potential. Even though these applicants received nominations, they must still meet the requirements of each individual military service academy – each academy will make the final decision on who receives an appointment of admission for the Fall of 2021. The honor of attending a military service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Congressman Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1999 after a distinguished military career of over 26 years.

Information provided by the office of Congressman Bill Johnson.