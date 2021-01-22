Annual healthy heart screening planned

RACINE — Southern Local Wellness Center, a Coplin Health Systems site, will be hosting a screening event for heart health.

The Heart Health Lab Screening will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Feb. 12 at the center’s location of 906 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio.

The screening will provide tests for thyroid (TSH), blood count/anemia (CBC), cholesterol/HDL/LDL/Triglycerides (Lipids), glucose/electrolytes (CMP) and HgbA1C. Other tests include, blood pressure, pulse, height/weight check. This year a vitamin D screening will be added to the routine screening panel.

Patients are asked to not eat or drink eight hours prior to the testing.

Lab results can be picked up the day after the draw date or results will be mailed out. Individuals may review and discuss their results with a primary doctor or schedule an appointment with a Southern Local Wellness Center staff member.

The cost of the screening is $40, and cash, check, or credit card payment will be accepted. This payment will not be billed to your insurance company.

“February is American Heart Health Month, the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart,” said Junetta Maynard, FNP at Southern Local Wellness Center.

Appointments are required to accommodate social distancing and wearing a mask is also requested for your visit. Call 740-949-2348 to schedule an appointment.

Information provided by Southern Local Wellness Center.