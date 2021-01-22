Meigs Board holds organizational meeting

ROCKSPRINGS — Ryan Mahr was selected as the President of the Meigs Local Board of Education and Roger Abbott as the Vice President of the Board during the 2021 organizational meeting.

Barbara Musser was selected as the Ohio School Boards Legislative Liaison and Heather Hawley was selected as the Student Achievement Liaison. Tony Hawk is the fifth board member.

The board set regular meetings for 2021 as the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, unless otherwise announced.

In other business during the organizational and regular meetings, the board,

Approved the standing authorizations so that the business of the district may be done expediently, as recommended by the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer.

Approved to appoint Bricker & Eckler LLP as Legal Counsel for the Meigs Local School District.

Approved to designate The Daily Sentinel and/or Ohio Auditor of State website and/or Meigs Local School District website as official resources for the publication of those notices required by law for the Meigs Local School District

Approved the minutes of the December regular meeting as submitted.

Accepted the following grants: Meigs County Community Fund COVID, Ohio AG School Safety Grant, No Kid Hungry, FFOA –Story Walk Project, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Hopewell –Trauma Informed.

Approved issuing credit cards per Board Policy 6423 and HB 312.

Approved membership to the Ohio School Boards Association for 2021 and subscriptions: Briefcase and School Management News.

Approved renewing membership to OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for 2021.

Approved obtaining Board President Position Bond from Reed and Baur Insurance.

Approved to waive the filing of the Tax Budget Hearing per ORC 5705.281. The Meigs County Budget Commission grants this waiver.

Approved to hire Kelsie Keesee as a substitute teacher for the 2020-2021 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, retroactive to Jan. 11, 2021 and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to hire James Gilmer as a substitute teacher for the 2020-2021 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Re-approved the following substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year per Board Policy 3120.04, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center: Michael Adkins, Mason Anderson, John Bell Jr., Teresa Carr, Robert Caul, Lauren Dailey, Uretta Jo Dunn, Marjorie Fetty, John Flemming, Erika Fox, Karen Gibbs, Brandon Gilkey, Amanda Graham, Vicki Hughes, Erin Johnson, Taylor Jones, Robert Keene, Kaitlin Krugman, Bruce Martin, Emily Moore, Serena Popoae, Autumn Porter, Tatjana Price, Amanda Schwarzel, Michael Scyoc, Nathaniel Sisson, Ladona Stephens, Alisha Stewart, Migail Wheaton, Larry Wilcoxen, Duane Bruce Wolfe, Cassandra Yoder, Linda Yonker, Marinda Young.

Accepted the resignation of Sharon Hawley, Elementary Music Teacher, for retirement purposes.

Set Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

Mahr named board president