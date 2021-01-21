COVID cases reported in Mason, Gallia … Vaccine clinic held in Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — State agencies reported new COVID-19 cases in both Gallia and Mason Counties on Thursday, as the Meigs County Health Department hosted it’s second vaccine clinic of the week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Mason County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 new cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

The Meigs County Health Department hosted the second vaccine clinic for those age 80 and older on Thursday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. A total of 100 vaccines were scheduled to be given on Thursday.

Local schools

On Wednesday evening, the Eastern Local School District announced a positive case of COVID-19 involving either a student or staff member at Eastern Local Middle School.

“Students and/or staff of both the Eastern Local Middle School and Eastern Local High School have been quarantined due to being in direct exposure to this positive case,” stated Supt. Steve Ohlinger in a letter posted to the district website.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,947 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 13 since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 111 hospitalizations, and 1,713 presumed recovered individuals (27 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 1,947 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 259 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 324 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 265 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 292 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 281 cases (1 new case, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 235 cases (2 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 164 cases (2 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 127 cases (3 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported on Wednesday that there are 85 active cases, and 1,108 total cases (1,037 confirmed, 71 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 22 deaths, 1,003 recovered cases, and 58 hospitalizations since April. The next update is scheduled for Friday afternoon due to Thursday’s vaccine clinic.

Age ranges for the 1,108 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 42 cases

10-19 — 103 cases

20-29 — 167 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 148 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 164 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 164 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 147 cases (16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 110 cases (18 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 7 total deaths)

80-89 — 44 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 18 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,432 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, 27 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,398 are confirmed cases and 34 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,432 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case)

10-19 — 116 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 249 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 194 cases (plus 8 probable case, 7 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 202 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 8 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 222 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 185 cases (plus 5 probable case (1 new), 4 deaths)

70+ — 200 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 19 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

On Thursday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 45.26 on Thursday with a 5.20 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,271 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 7,111). There were 109 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 306 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 285) and 35 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 112,617 cases with 1,849 deaths. There was an increase of 940 cases from Wednesday and 14 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,801,381 lab test have been completed, with a 5.52 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.25 percent. There are 25,737 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 137,068 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 32,122 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Vaccine clinic held in Meigs