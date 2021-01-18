Eastern Board holds organizational meeting

REEDSVILLE — Floyd Ridenour was selected as the Eastern Local Board of Education President during the organizational meeting held this month.

Brandon Buckley was named vice president; Adam Will was named legislative liaison; and Jessica Staley was named student achievement liaison. Sammi Mugrage is the fifth member of the board.

The board established the following committees for the 2021 Calendar Year: Policy, Jessica Staley and Samantha Mugrage; Building & Grounds, Brandon Buckley and Floyd Ridenour; Personnel, Brandon Buckley and Adam Will; Public Relations, Floyd Ridenour and Adam Will.

In other business during the organizational meeting, the board,

Approved the bond for the Treasurer is fixed be the sum of $50,000 and the Treasurer be authorized and directed to provide bond satisfactory to the Board of Education. Cost of the bond will be paid by the Board of Education.

Appointed a finance/audit committee to meet periodically with board treasurer and superintendent to monitor the district’s financial status. Members of the board appointed for the committee are Brandon Buckley and Jessica Staley.

Approved standing authorizations for Supt. Steve Ohlinger and Treasurer Lisa Ritchie for operation of the district.

Set the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room as the date and time for regular meetings. Meetings are subject to change with notice given of changes.

During the regular January meeting, which followed the organizational meeting, the board,

Approved the Eastern Local Board of Education confers emergency powers to the Superintendent and Treasurer allowing them to respond to changing conditions and the district’s needs rapidly and effectively. This resolution is in place until a declaration is made ending the current COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Approved the minutes of the Dec. 17, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of December as submitted.

Approved the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the following student teacher internship for Spring 2021: Erin Cox for Heather Wilcoxen

Approved the following as a VLA Teacher/Grader for the 2020-21 school year: Pat Newland, Science; Tyler Brothers, Math; Deborah Kerwood, English; Rachel Marten, Social Studies; Robyn Hawk, Computer.

Accepted a letter of resignation from Kenneth Browning as Bus Driver, effective date Dec. 21, 2020.

Approved the following certified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year pending proper certification: James Gilmore and Kelsie Keesee

Accepted the resignation of Sandy Needs as an After School Intervention teacher, effective Jan. 5, 2021.

Approved the following Supplemental Contracts for the 2020-21 school year pending proper certification: Sam Thompson, Spring Weight Room Coordinator.

Set Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.

Ridenour selected as board president