One killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY — A Vinton man was killed in a two vehicle crash on State Route 7 on Sunday.

According to the a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard J. Koeber, 57, of Vinton died at Holzer Medical Center as a result of the crash.

According to the release, the 1998 Toyota Tacoma driven by Koeber was traveling south on State Route 7 when it went left of center and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 driven by Jordan A. Russell, 31, of West Portsmouth in the left side. Russell’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway where the trailer disengaged, struck a tree and a fence.

The crash occurred at 10:31 a.m. near milepost 29 on State Route 7 in Gallia County. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as a result of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Gallia County EMS, Gallipolis Fire Department, High Road Towing and Stapleton Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_GDT-logo.jpg