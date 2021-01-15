Finding the ‘Silver Lining’… Grant program available amid pandemic

OHIO VALLEY — The last year has been wrought with uncertainty, from the pandemic to political unrest. The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board is currently sponsoring individuals who want to remedy this uncertainty with positivity.

The ADAMH Board is sponsoring projects with funding in Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties that seek to engage and uplift the community. The ADAMH Board calls this mission the “Silver Lining Search.”

“We came up with to try to encourage people during this time of distress over COVID,” Robin Harris, the executive director of the ADAMH Board, said. “So many people being shut in, and all the various things that are driving a general angst in society right now – we have seen especially in southern Ohio a rather dramatic increase in suicide deaths and attempted suicides and substance use disorder issues. We know that among many factors that are playing into these issues are the anxiety, the disconnect that people feel, the isolation and worry, related to the pandemic, related to the election, related to many issues that are troubling people right now.”

The aim of the Silver Lining Search is to “encourage people to start to think ways that you make the best of the situation, to search for that silver lining that we say is in every cloud,” she added.

So far, the Silver Lining Search has funded two projects in Meigs County: one that involved elementary school students reaching out to elderly in the community, and one that involved reaching out to veterans. Several other projects are pending.

The ADAMH Board has not received an application from Gallia County yet.

There is no hard limit on grants, but Harris expects to give two to three grants to different projects in each county, in the $500-$700 range.

“We know that there is a general lifting of our spirits when we reach out to other people,” Harris said.

Those interested in applying to the Silver Lining Search should reach out to the ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022.

Veterans received donuts during this parade at Meigs Elementary last November and later that same day, free donuts were provided to senior citizens at a drive-thru event, which received funding from a Silver Lining Search grant applied for by teachers Megan McAllister and Penny Ramsburg. (Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_11.12-Meigs-2.jpg Veterans received donuts during this parade at Meigs Elementary last November and later that same day, free donuts were provided to senior citizens at a drive-thru event, which received funding from a Silver Lining Search grant applied for by teachers Megan McAllister and Penny Ramsburg. (Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo)

Grant program available amid pandemic