COVID-19 vaccination for phase 1B populations to begin in Meigs

MEIGS COUNTY — In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Ohioans in Phase 1B starting the week of Jan. 18, the Meigs County Health Department and Meigs County Emergency Management Agency will continue our ongoing partnership to lead the vaccination efforts in Meigs County. The combined knowledge and decades of training will allow these agencies to continue to serve our local community as we work to distribute vaccine.

The Meigs County Health Department currently has begun a waiting list of individuals who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and meet Phase 1B criteria. As outlined by the State of Ohio Phase 1B will include individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals with severe congenital or developmental disorders, and K-12 school staff. To be placed on the waiting list please call the Meigs County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (740) 444-4540. We ask that the public utilize this number and do not call the Health Department’s main line to be placed on the waiting list. Your call will be returned to acknowledge receipt within 24-48 hours during normal business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Appointments will be made based on the availability of vaccine and in compliance with guidance issued by the state of Ohio.

Vaccine distribution will begin on Jan. 19 for the 80-year-old plus category by appointment. Individuals currently on the vaccination list in this category will be contacted to schedule an appointment time, you do not need to call the health department a second time if you have already been placed on the waiting list. Vaccination clinics will continue to be held as vaccine becomes available to the county; however, vaccines are limited and the health department is only receiving 100 new doses a week of vaccine.

In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available beginning Jan. 14 at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, and www.meigs-health.com. We ask that you contact the vaccine providers listed to learn how they plan to administer the vaccine from their facility, and do not show up without consulting them.

Dr. Douglas Hunter, Meigs County Health Department Medical Director, states “People need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and others from the virus, if we ever want to get back to a state of normalcy, this vaccine is how it will be accomplished.” Dr. Hunter also said “fear shouldn’t be a factor in getting the vaccine, I am taking it as a medical provider and so should you.”

If you have any further questions on the COVID-19 vaccination, you can visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program.

For Meigs County vaccination information, visit the Meigs County Health Department website at www.meigs-health.com/covid-19-vaccination-information/, or call the health department at 740-992-6626.

By Brody Davis Special to the Sentinel

Brody Davis is the public information officer and emergency response coordinator at the Meigs County Health Department.

