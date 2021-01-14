Mony Wood named MPD Chief

MIDDLEPORT — Mony Wood has been named the new Chief of Police in the Village Middleport following the retirement of Chief Bruce Swift.

Wood was officially named to the position during Monday’s Council meeting.

Wood began working with the Middleport Police Department in 2007 when he joined the department to help with the reopening of a jail facility.

”Middleport has been a great place to work for me and as Chief I plan to continue to work with the citizens of Middleport , the council and the mayor,” Wood told the Sentinel. “I ran for Sheriff and lost but I think God had a bigger and better plan for me and that was to stay in Middleport.”

Most recently, Wood had served as the assistant chief for the Middleport Police Department and was the jail administrator.

Wood will remain in the role as Jail Administrator 1 for the village, with council and the mayor approving on Monday night for assistant jail administrator Dawn Jordan to be promoted to Jail Administrator 2, explained Wood.

”Dawn is an outstanding employee and knows how to run the daily operation of the Middleport Jail and will do a fantastic job,” said Chief Wood.

“Middleport Jail was one of my biggest accomplishments and I’m so proud of the direction it has gone, some people doubted it but it has saved a lot of money for Meigs County and has put a lot of money back into our great village and our great county,” said Wood. “We currently work with several counties in Southeastern Ohio and it has been so awesome to help those agencies so they are not sending officers all other the state of Ohio.”

In addition to the change at Chief, Wood explained that Monday night’s meeting also started to restructure the department with the promotion of K-9 Officer Shannon Smith and Officer Ronnie Spaun both promoted to Sergeant.

“With this being done, I feel this will help put structure in our department and will help build morale with the employees and will take a lot of work off the officers,” said Wood.

As for plans in the future, Wood explained, “We plan on working with the community in a lot of different ways, we want people to be able to walk into the police department and ask questions, give us your feed back, tell us your concerns. We want to hear from you. I will be available anytime and my door is always open.”

Wood plans to continue with the department’s involvement in the Gallia-Meigs Drug Task Force, and “continue to work on getting the drugs off our streets in Middleport and Meigs County.”

“We are rebuilding our K9 program with Sgt. Smith and will put the training in the K9 Bonnie that is needed,” said Wood. “The K9 program is very big for Middleport. A lot of people have donated money to see it go and succeed, so it will.”

Wood concluded, “We have a great relationship with the Sheriff’s Office and the other Village Police Departments in Meigs County and will do everything we can to assist them in calls and to continue to thrive to build relationships to make us a great department.”

Wood and his wife Stephanie reside in Racine. Between them they have children Colton, Bailee, Nikita, Ashleigh and Clayton and grandson Holden.

Mony Wood, pictured, was named Chief of the Middleport Police Department.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

