January grand jury returns 18 indictments

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that the January 2021 session of the Meigs County Grand Jury returned 18 indictments against 17 individuals.

Those indicted include the following:

Kyle Akers, 26, of Irondale, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Waylon Bing, 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Anthony B. Carpenter, 21, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Jackie Cummins, 59, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Dylan Darst, 23, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for two counts of Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree, five counts of Forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree, and Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Tyler Fulton, 24, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

William Kauff, 43, of Pomeroy, Ohio was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Task Force investigated this matter.

William Kauff, 43, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Task Force investigated this matter.

Raymond Klein, 36, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Wendy Long, 50, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Task Force investigated this matter.

Samantha Lovett, 27, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cathinone), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Shannon Moriarty, 43, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Curtis Shepherd, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Rutland Police Department investigated this matter.

Buford Smallwood, 34, Vinton, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Kristopher Vanmeter, 36, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Latrece Williams, 28, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Psilocybin), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Kyle Wolfe, 31, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Robin Wood, 60, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.