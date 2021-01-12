Changes announced to sheriff’s office phone system

POMEROY — As emergency services dispatching in Meigs County moves to a centralized agency, changes have been made to the office phone number at the Megis County Sheriff’s Office.

For all emergencies, to speak to a dispatcher or if something needs to be reported, a person should now call 9-1-1.

For specific questions which should be directed to office staff, or to speak with a deputy regarding an open case call the office number 740-992-3371.

Extensions at the 740-992-3371 phone number are as follows:

For Background checks, CCW’s please contact ext. 4655

For Sheriff Sales or the Fiscal Office, please contact ext. 4650

For the Major, please contact ext. 4662

For the Sheriff, please contact ext. 4651

For Lt. Gilkey, please contact ext. 4304

For Sgt. Patterson, please contact ext. 4305

For Sgt. Mohler, please contact ext. 4306

For Sgt. Jones, please contact ext. 4307

For Sgt. Stewart, please contact ext. 4308

For Sgt. King, please contact ext. 4312

For Deputy Hutton, please contact ext. 4309

For Deputy Campbell, please contact ext. 4311

For Deputy Dillard, please contact ext. 4313

For Deputy Barnhart, please contact ext. 4314

For Deputy Myers, please contact ext. 4316

For Deputy Patterson, please contact ext. 4317

For Deputy Riley, please contact ext. 4319

For Deputy Aldridge, please contact ext. 4320

For Deputy Smith, please contact ext. 4321

For questions regarding background checks, concealed carry permits or a sheriff sale visit www.meigssheriff.org.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.