Changes announced to sheriff’s office phone system

POMEROY — As emergency services dispatching in Meigs County moves to a centralized agency, changes have been made to the office phone number at the Megis County Sheriff’s Office.
For all emergencies, to speak to a dispatcher or if something needs to be reported, a person should now call 9-1-1.
For specific questions which should be directed to office staff, or to speak with a deputy regarding an open case call the office number 740-992-3371.
Extensions at the 740-992-3371 phone number are as follows:
For Background checks, CCW’s please contact ext. 4655
For Sheriff Sales or the Fiscal Office, please contact ext. 4650
For the Major, please contact ext. 4662
For the Sheriff, please contact ext. 4651
For Lt. Gilkey, please contact ext. 4304
For Sgt. Patterson, please contact ext. 4305
For Sgt. Mohler, please contact ext. 4306
For Sgt. Jones, please contact ext. 4307
For Sgt. Stewart, please contact ext. 4308
For Sgt. King, please contact ext. 4312
For Deputy Hutton, please contact ext. 4309
For Deputy Campbell, please contact ext. 4311
For Deputy Dillard, please contact ext. 4313
For Deputy Barnhart, please contact ext. 4314
For Deputy Myers, please contact ext. 4316
For Deputy Patterson, please contact ext. 4317
For Deputy Riley, please contact ext. 4319
For Deputy Aldridge, please contact ext. 4320
For Deputy Smith, please contact ext. 4321
For questions regarding background checks, concealed carry permits or a sheriff sale visit www.meigssheriff.org.
Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.