MCHD provides update on vaccines

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department continues to received multiple calls in regard to the COVID-19 vaccine and the phases of administration. These phases have been outlined by the State of Ohio and are being followed by health departments throughout the state.

Currently, the state implemented phase approach contains four phases with each of these phases broken down into sub-phases such as phase 1A and 1B.

Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is currently only receiving 100 doses of the Moderna Vaccine per week, which will limit how the vaccine will be distributed. Information will be forthcoming on Thursday to address these vaccination clinics which were noted by Governor Mike DeWine during a news conference on Tuesday. (Editor’s note: Information released on Thursday will appear in the Friday print edition and online as soon as it becomes available).

The vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 and to decrease the severity of illness in people who catch the virus that causes the disease. Vaccination will help prevent serious hospitalizations and deaths and allow us to more quickly return to normal.

Using all the precautions available to help prevent the spread of the virus continues to be critical until a substantial number of individuals have been vaccinated. Individuals need to continue to wear masks, avoid mass gatherings, and practice social distancing to further reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus. Proper prevention measures coupled with the vaccine will provide the best protection from COVID-19.

If you have any further questions on the COVID-19 vaccination, you can visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program.

For Meigs County vaccination information, visit the Meigs County Health Department website at www.meigs-health.com, or call the health department at 740-992-6626.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.

Additional information expected Thursday

By Brody Davis Special to OVP

Brody Davis is the public information officer and emergency response coordinator at the Meigs County Health Department.

Brody Davis is the public information officer and emergency response coordinator at the Meigs County Health Department.