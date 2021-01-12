Dog tag sales deadline Feb. 1

MEIGS COUNTY — The deadline is approaching to purchase dog tags for 2021.

Mary T. Byer-Hill, Meigs County Auditor, reminds Meigs County residents that the deadline to purchase 2021 dog tags will be Monday, Feb. 1, (since Jan. 31 is on Sunday). After that date, an additional penalty fee will be charged.

The law requires that all dogs be licensed. Section 955.01 of the Ohio Revised Code states that every person who owns, keeps or harbors a dog more than three months of age, shall purchase a license for that dog before the 31th day of January of each year.

You will have the option to purchase a one year, three year or permanent tag for your dog. The one year dog tag will be $12 and is valid for the calendar year in which it is issued (2021). The State of Ohio allows for County Auditor’s to provide dog owners the option of purchasing a dog tag that will be valid for three years as well as the option to purchase a permanent tag for your dog. The cost of the three year tag will be $36 and $120 for the permanent tag.

Kennel licenses will also be available for a person, partnership, firm, company, or corporation professionally engaged in the business of breeding dogs for sale. The cost of a kennel license will be $60 and that will include five tags. Additional kennel tags can be purchased for $1 each.

Applications were mailed to property owners in late 2020 in order to assist with non-contact purchasing of tags due to COVID-19.

The purchase of dog tags benefits the local canine shelter.

If you wish to purchase your tags by mail, a printable application is available for both kennel license and individual dog license on the Auditor’s website at www.meigscountyauditor.org. When submitting your license by mail, please include a self addressed stamped envelope along with your application and payment made payable to the Meigs County Auditor.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information provided by the Meigs County Auditor’s Office.