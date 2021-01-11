COVID-19 death reported in Mason … Meigs tops 1,000 total cases since April

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County over the weekend as Meigs County topped 1,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional death due to COVID-19 on Saturday. This individual was a male in the 70-79 year age range. On Monday, the department also reported 54 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases since April to 1,015.

In Gallia County, 17 new cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the overall total cases to 1,825 since March.

Local schools

“Either a Meigs Primary School staff member, student(s), or service provider have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus,” wrote Supt. Scot Gheen in a letter posted to the district website on Monday.

A similar letter was also posted regarding a “staff member, student(s), or service provider” at Meigs High School.

According to the Meigs Local COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently five active faculty/staff cases (10 recovered), four active in-person student cases (seven recovered) and zero active remote student cases (two recovered).

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,825 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 17 since Friday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 25 deaths, 108 hospitalizations (three new), and 1,507 presumed recovered individuals (46 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,825 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 235 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 310 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 248 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 278 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 262 cases (5 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 220 cases (1 new case, 2 new hospitalizations, 23 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 153 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 29 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 119 cases (33 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 30 additional recovered individuals, and one new hospitalization.

There are 83 active cases, and 1,015 total cases (953 confirmed, 62 probable) since April in an update on Monday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 912 recovered cases, and 56 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,015 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 35 cases (3 new cases)

10-19 — 94 cases (5 new cases)

20-29 — 147 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 139 cases (6 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 154 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 150 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 132 cases (6 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 105 cases (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 17 total hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,218 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday morning, 54 more than Friday. Of those, 1,183 are confirmed cases and 35 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 22 deaths in Mason County.

As reported earlier in this article, on Saturday, DHHR reported the death of a male in the 70-79 year age range due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,218 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases (plus 1 new probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 101 cases (plus 4 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 197 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 13 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 131 cases (plus 6 probable case, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 163 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 7 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 198 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 7 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 176 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 death, 11 new confirmed case)

70+ — 184 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 15 deaths, 7 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 66.27 on Monday, up from 55.49 on Friday, with a 9.61 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,892 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 7,410). There were 75 new deaths (21-day average of 75), 219 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 301) and 28 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 102,282 cases with 1,594 deaths. There was an increase of 4,384 cases from Friday and 40 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,654,561 lab test have been completed, with a 5.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 8.77 percent. There are 29,257 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 92,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 109,440 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Editor’s Note: The Jan. 8 article included incorrect age range data for Mason County. This has been corrected in today’s article. Ohio Valley Publishing apologizes for the error. Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

