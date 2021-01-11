Ohio to expedite payment to Ohioans

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Many unemployment claimants in Ohio will soon begin receiving the $300 weekly supplement made possible by the new federal stimulus legislation, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Monday after receiving the first portion of needed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. In addition, existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants will soon be able to resume filing weekly claims for benefits.

“We are committed to making the updates as quickly as we can so that we can bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson. “System programming will be needed for this effort, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as that occurs. Ohio stands ready to assist those in need as soon as possible, within the bounds of the new law. Those eligible will receive all benefits to which they are entitled.”

The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, signed on Dec. 27, 2020 extends and amends pandemic unemployment programs and benefits through March 13, 2021.

ODJFS will automatically recalculate PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims and notify claimants when they are able to certify for their next benefit payment.

Individuals whose CARES Act benefits expired as of December 26 (with the exception of the Federal-State Extended Benefits program) will pick up where they left off and may file benefits retroactive to the week beginning December 27. Notably, the legislation does not impact traditional unemployment benefits. In addition, ODJFS expects that the programs and benefits that were extended with little to no changes in the new law – such a full federal funding of SharedWork Ohio, continuation of federal funding for the first week of benefits, and continued claims in PEUC and PUA that still have weeks remaining to file – will be implemented without delay.

For implementation updates, please visit jfs.ohio.gov/caa.

Submitted by ODJFS.