Meigs Guide deadlines soon

POMEROY — “Experience Meigs County” will be the focus of the 2021 Meigs County Guide, which is being produced by The Daily Sentinel and the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism.

The deadline to advertise in this year’s official guide is quickly approaching, as is the submission deadline for the calendar of events. The deadline to advertise in the guide is Friday, Jan. 29.

The guide will promote the county, its people, its businesses, communities and attractions.

This will be a guide for residents of the area and non-residents alike, detailing many of the unique places and hidden gems of Meigs County, while highlighting things to do and events which make Meigs County home.

The Chamber is currently working to compile the Calendar of Events for the guide. The deadline for submission of events is Jan. 12. A link to list your event may be found on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook Page and The Daily Sentinel Facebook Page. You may also email events to director@meigsohio.com

Any business or organization which is interested in being part of the guide may contact The Daily Sentinel by emailing Brenda Davis at bdavis@aimmediamidwest.com to secure their space.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this annual guide, as space is limited.

Kayakers make their way down the Ohio River toward the Pomeroy levee during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta poker run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_10.3-ATR-8-1.jpg Kayakers make their way down the Ohio River toward the Pomeroy levee during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta poker run. File photo The Meigs County Farmers’ Market brings a variety of local vendors each Saturday from May-October. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_5.5-Farmers-Market-1.jpg The Meigs County Farmers’ Market brings a variety of local vendors each Saturday from May-October. File photo

Event, advertising submissions being accepted

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

