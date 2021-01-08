Will named President of Board of Commissioners

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners held their first meeting of 2021 on Thursday, as well as the annual organizational meeting. This was the first meeting for new commissioner Shannon Miller.

Commissioner Jimmy Will was selected to serve as President of the Board of Commissioners, with Tim Ihle as Vice President. Ihle was also appointed to serve on the Board of Revisions.

Additional appointments were as follows: Chris Shank, Meigs County Department of Job Family Services Director; Robbie Jacks, Meigs County EMS Director; Jamie Jones, Meigs County EMA Director; Ed Newman, Apiary Inspector; Dave Davis, Meigs County Water and Sewer; Coleen MurphySmith, Dog Warden; Rachael Schultz, Workers Comp; Shannon Spaun and Ronnie Casto, maintenance; Perry Varnadoe, Meigs County Economic Development; Ed Werry and Dan Nease, plat map office; Tonya Edwards, clerk of commissioners.

Days/holidays on which the courthouse will be closed in 2021 were set as follows: Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day); Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); Feb. 15 (Presidents Day); May 31 (Memorial Day); July 5 (observance of July 4); Aug. 19 (half day for Meigs County Fair); Sept. 6 (Labor Day); Oct. 11 (observance of Columbus Day); Nov. 2 (half day for General Election); Nov. 11 (Veterans Day); Nov. 25 and 26 (Thanksgiving); Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).

Weekly meetings of the commissioners were set for 11 a.m. on Thursday in their office on the third floor of the courthouse.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved appropriation adjustments for the commissioner’s office and the prosecutor’s office as presented.

Announced a carry over balance in the county general fund of $577,369.01. Commissioners Ihle and Will noted that the county did not have to pull from the MCO sales tax savings fund and credited the situations of 2020 for helping in some aspects financially for the county. The county was able to complete many projects using COVID-19 funding and sales tax revenue was up in 2020.

Approved the acceptance of a critical infrastructure grant application for the Village of Racine to be forwarded to Buckeye Hills for consideration of funding. This project would install sidewalks along Yellowbush Road, Buckeye Lane and 6th Street in the village at a total estimated cost of $461,129.

Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.9-2021-commissioners.jpg Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Miller takes part in first meeting