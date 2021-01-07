COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia, Mason … Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Gallia and Mason counties on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Gallia County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death. According to ODH, the person is in the 50-59 age range.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported three additional deaths in Mason County on Thursday morning. These individuals were in the 60-69 year age range, 70-79 and 80-89. All three individuals were males.

Two additional hospitalizations were reported by the Meigs County Health Department, in addition to 17 additional confirmed cases and 33 recovered individuals.

Long-term Care Facilities

In the weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health regarding long-term care facilities, the following new cases were reported:

In Gallia County, Gallipolis Developmental Center, 1 new resident case, 2 new staff cases; Holzer Senior Care, 3 new resident cases, five new staff cases; Rescare, 9 new resident cases, 2 new staff cases.

In Meigs County, no new cases were reported in long-term care facilities.

Ohio Travel Advisory

In the weekly travel advisory from the state of Ohio, 19 states — including Ohio itself — are listed as states where people who have traveled to, should quarantine.

“Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days,” reads the advisory.

States listed include: Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,799 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 18 since Wednesday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 25 deaths (1 new), 105 hospitalizations (2 new), and 1,448 presumed recovered individuals (21 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 1,799 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 231 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 306 cases (4 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 245 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 274 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 256 cases (2 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 new death)

60-69 — 218 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 21 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (1 new hospitalization, 28 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 117 cases (33 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 17 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, as well as 33 additional recovered individuals and two new hospitalizations.

There are 101 active cases, and 971 total cases (909 confirmed, 62 probable) since April in an update on Tuesday. There have been a total of 853 recovered cases (33 new), 54 hospitalizations (two new) and 17 deaths since April.

Age ranges for the 971 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 32 cases

10-19 — 89 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 142 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 132 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 147 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 144 cases (6 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 126 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 100 cases (1 new case, 16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (1 new hospitalization, 8 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,145 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, 25 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,113 are confirmed cases and 32 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 20 deaths in Mason County.

Three additional deaths were reported by DHHR on Thursday. All three were males — one in the 60-69 age range, one 70-79 and one 80-89.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,145 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 29 cases

10-19 — 87 cases

20-29 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 129 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 146 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 138 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 125 cases (13 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 99 cases (16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

On Thursday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 60.34 on Thursday, with a 8.31 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red. All counties in West Virginia were “red” on Thursday, except for 10, which were “orange.”

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 10,251 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 7,471). There were 94 new deaths (21-day average of 75), 365 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 320) and 27 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 96,002 cases with 1,518 deaths. There was an increase of 1,325 cases from Wednesday and 37 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,587,748 lab test have been completed, with a 5.21 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.10 percent. There are 27,603 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 66,792 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 109,440 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

