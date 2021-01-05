New cases reported in region … Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 24 new cases and one new hospitalization in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday morning.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 (12 confirmed, two probable) on Tuesday.

Local Schools

Eastern Local School District announced on Tuesday “a positive COVID-19 case involving student or staff member at Eastern High School.”

According to the letter from Supt. Steve Ohlinger, “Due to the individual not being in the school setting since prior to the holiday break, no contact with other students or staff has occurred.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,747 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 24 since Monday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 23 deaths, 101 hospitalizations (1 new), and 1,399 presumed recovered individuals (28 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,747 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 222 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 300 cases (3 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 236 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 267 cases (6 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 252 cases (7 new cases, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 207 cases (20 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 146 cases (2 new cases, 26 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 117 cases (1 new hospitalization, 33 total hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new probable cases on Tuesday.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 1117 active cases, and 954 total cases (892 confirmed, 62 probable) since April. There have been a total of 820 recovered cases, 52 hospitalizations and 17 deaths since April.

Age ranges for the 954 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 29 cases

10-19 — 87 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 140 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 129 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 146 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 138 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 125 cases (2 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 99 cases (16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,108 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, 17 more than Monday. Of those, 1,073 are confirmed cases and 35 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 17 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,108 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 19 cases

10-19 — 91 cases (plus 2 probable cases (1 new))

20-29 — 174 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 123 cases (plus 7 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 159 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 180 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths)

60-69 — 157 cases (plus 6 probable case (2 new), 3 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 170 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 12 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

On Tuesday, Mason County returned to “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 59.26 on Tuesday, with a 8.34 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red. All counties in West Virginia were “red” on Tuesday, except for seven, which were “orange.”

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,580 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 7,412). There were 104 new deaths (21-day average of 76), 538 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 322) and 44 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 35) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 93,162 cases with 1,442 deaths. There was an increase of 1,276 cases from Monday and 46 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,558,860 lab test have been completed, with a 5.12 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 12.01 percent. There are 27,316 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 56,354 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 103,375 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_covid-1.jpg

Mason Co. returns to ‘Red’