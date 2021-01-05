Troopers seize $102,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two North Carolina men after a traffic stop in Meigs County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized three pounds of methamphetamine and 30 grams of suspected cocaine worth approximately $102,000.

On Jan. 2, at 7:29 p.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Mazda with North Carolina registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of marijuana and observed marijuana residue throughout the vehicle. The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and a probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Jeffery Evans, 55, Sparta, N.C., and passenger, Maxamillion Millian, 20, Elkin, N.C., were incarcerated in the Middleport Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.

Information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.