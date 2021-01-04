For the record

Middleport Fire Department

At 7:38 a.m., Middleport, Pomeroy and Rutland Fire Departments were alerted to South 2nd Avenue in Middleport for a working structure fire with possible entrapment. Middleport Police Sgt. Ronnie Spaun and another police employee arrived on scene first and were able to rescue the residents. Engine 12, Engine 13, and Ladder 16 responded. Engine 12 crew was able to extinguish the fire quickly. Crews were on scene around an hour. Ohio State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted to investigate the fire.

Pomeroy Fire Department

On Sunday, Pumper 1 and Rescue 4 responded to a report of a tree down on power lines on Union Avenue, in Pomeroy village. Personnel found power lines, poles, and a large tree across the roadway. Crews secured the scene and placed barricades on Union Avenue at Hiland Road and Osborne Street. 911 contacted AEP and telecommunications companies for assistance. A 4 p.m. restoration time was projected by the power company. The roadway reopened later that evening.

On Sunday, while on Union Avenue, a report came in for a structure fire with possible entrapment on South Second Avenue, in Middleport village. Pumper 1 and Rescue 4 responded from the scene and were joined by Pumper 2 to assist Middleport and Rutland Fire Departments. Personnel conducted salvage and overhaul, along with ventilation at the structure before command released crews from the scene. Responding to the scene were Pomeroy Pumpers 1 & 2 and Rescue 4, Middleport Engines 12 & 13 and Ladder 16, Rutland Engine 43 and Truck 40, the Middleport Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Meigs County EMS. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.

Meigs County Common Pleas Court

The following civil/domestic relations cases were recently filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court:

An action of dissolution between Jonathan M. Stewart and Jessica D. Stewart;

An action of divorce by Jess C. Jude against Shirley Jude;

An action of foreclosure by Wesley O. Preast and Tammy Preast against Andrew Jay Haning and Cassi Danielle Haning;

A civil action by Debra Kinder against Merrill L. George;

An action of dissolution between Brooke Suzanne Williams and Zachary Cole Williams;

An action of dissolution between Karl B. Kloes and Lilly M. Kloes.

Meigs County Probate Court

Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Timothy Dale Faulk of Middleport and Carissa Lynn Collins of Syracuse;

Gregory Lewis Jr. of Columbus and Kenda Jean Reynolds of Rutland;

Kyle Daniel Riley of Long Bottom and Theresa Gabrielle Watson of Parkersburg, W.Va.;

Gregory Bruce Adkins Jr. and Brook Lynn Gilmore, both of Shade;

Colton Lee Thomas Stewart and Shellie Diane Bailey, both of Rutland;

Alisha Leann Compson and Sandi Kay Eckels-Kittle, both of Middleport;

Joshua Kirk Allen and Mary Christine Thomas, both of Albany;

Andrea Adriaan Isak Brits and Randi Heather Renee Fields, both of Rutland;

Matthew Steven Yonker of Middleport and Jillian Nicole Harrison of Pomeroy;

Ryan Lee Beegle of Racine and Ashley Jean Abrams of Racine;

James Arthur Thacker and Ashley Nicole Thacker, both of Racine;

Justin Scott Brewer and Lindsey Rebecca Grate, both of Pomeroy;

Brent William Hanson and Amy Beth Lovsey, both of Syracuse;

Donald Eugene Nitz and Paula Ann Hartshorn, both of Pomeroy.