COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs … Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department reported two COVID-19 associated deaths on Thursday, individuals in the 60-69 age range and the 80-89 age range.

In addition to the two deaths, the Meigs County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one new hospitalization and 33 new recovered cases.

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,668 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 29 since Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Human Resources (DHHR) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Long-term care facilities

In the weekly update on Wednesday evening, the Ohio Department of Health provided new data for long-term care facilities in the state.

In Gallia County, new cases were as follows: Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab, 4 new staff cases (75 resident, 34 staff total since April); Gallipolis Developmental Center, 4 new resident cases, 9 new staff cases (8 resident, 22 staff total since April); Holzer Senior Care, 2 new resident cases (43 resident, 18 staff total since April); Rescare, 5 new resident cases, 2 new staff cases (6 resident, 4 staff total since April). Other facilities with previous cases were Arbors of Gallipolis (15 staff) and Holzer Assisted Living (2 staff).

ODH reports that there have been 15 deaths at long-term care facilities in Gallia County since April.

In Meigs County, one new staff case was reported at Arbors at Pomeroy during the previous week. This brings to total cases since April at the facility to 13 staff cases. Overbrook Rehabilitation Center had previously reported 56 resident and 36 staff cases since April.

ODH reports that there have been 12 deaths at long-term care facilities in Meigs County since April.

In Mason County, PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Director Amber Findley said the facility is not longer in an active outbreak. All staff and residents have recovered. Findley said all residents and staff were tested on Monday and all results were negative. On Thursday, staff were being tested again, as required by Gov. Jim Justice.

DHHR reported four active positive residents and five active positive staff at Lakin Hospital. DHHR also reports three deaths associated with COVID-19. There have been 17 cumulative positive resident cases and 36 cumulative staff cases at Lakin Hospital.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Gallia County remained at the “Orange” Level two on the advisory system in the Dec. 31 update, meeting two of the seven indicators. Gallia County met indicators for new cases per capita (638.84 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks) and non-congregate cases. On Dec. 24, Gallia County had met three of the indicators, new cases per capita, non-congregate cases and new case increase.

In the Dec. 31 update, Meigs County remains “Red” Level three, meeting the same two indicators as Gallia County. Meigs County met the new cases per capita indicator (480.20 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks) and non-congregate cases. Meigs County had met the same two indicators on the Dec. 24 update.

State 2020 data

The state of Ohio topped the 700,000 case mark on Thursday to close out 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health has reported a total of 700,380 cases, 8,962 deaths, 38,334 hospitalizations and 5,870 ICU admissions.

West Virginia has reported a total of 85,334 cases in 2020 (as of the Dec. 31 update) and 1,338 deaths.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,668 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 29 since Wednesday.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 23 deaths, 100 hospitalizations, and 1,257 presumed recovered individuals (37 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 1,639 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 217 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 285 cases (4 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 223 cases (7 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 249 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 239 cases (5 new cases, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 199 cases (7 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 142 cases (1 new case, 26 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 114 cases (32 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two additional deaths, one new hospitalization and 33 new recovered cases.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 80 active cases, and 894 total cases (841 confirmed, 53 probable) since April. There have been a total of 797 recovered cases, 52 hospitalizations and 17 deaths since April.

Age ranges for the 894 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 27 cases

10-19 — 82 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 133 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 115 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 139 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 126 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 119 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 13 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 94 cases (1 new case, 16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 40 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 7 total deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,031 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, 17 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,004 are confirmed cases and 27 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 15 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,031 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 18 cases

10-19 — 86 cases

20-29 — 164 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 114 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 152 cases (plus 6 probable cases (1 new), 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 163 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 147 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 160 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 11 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

On Thursday, Mason County continues to be “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 50.10 on Thursday, with a 8.31 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 9,632 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 8,025). There were 107 new deaths (21-day average of 79), 332 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 342) and 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 37) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 85,334 cases with 1,338 deaths. There was an increase of 1,109 cases from Wednesday and 20 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,498,692 lab test have been completed, with a 4.79 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.54 percent. There are 24,488 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday that 44,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 86,800 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_covid-20.jpg

Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs