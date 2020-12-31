Officials sworn in

Commissioner Jimmy Will was recently sworn in for his first full term in office by Judge Linda Warner. Will was appointed to serve as Meigs County Commissioner in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Mike Bartrum. Will was then elected to the seat in the 2020 election cycle.

Meigs County Juvenile/Probate Judge Scott Powell was recently sworn in by Judge Linda Warner to begin his new term in office. Powell was unopposed in his bid for reelection.

Prosecutor James K. Stanley was recently sworn in for his second term by Judge Linda Warner. Stanley was unopposed in his bid for a second term.

Treasurer Peggy Yost was recently sworn in by Judge Linda Warner to begin her new term. Yost, who was challenged in the primary, was unopposed in the November election.