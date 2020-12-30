Gallia, Mason report COVID-19 deaths

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Gallia and Mason Counties on Wednesday, as Mason County topped the 1,000 case mark.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Gallia County Health Department reported three new deaths on Wednesday in Gallia County, one person in the 70-79 age range and two people in the 80-plus age range. Three new hospitalizations were also reported, as well as 26 new cases.

The Mason County Health Department reported an additional death associated with COVID-19. This individual was a male in the 80-89-year-old age range. Mason County also surpassed 1,000 total cases in the department’s report on Wednesday morning.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 23 new recovered case, bringing the total county’s active case total to 103 cases.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,639 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 26 since Tuesday.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 23 deaths (three new), 100 hospitalizations (three new), and 1,220 presumed recovered individuals (29 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 1,639 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 214 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 281 cases (5 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 216 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 247 cases (5 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 234 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 192 cases (2 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 141 cases (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 26 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 9 total deaths)

80-plus — 114 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 32 total hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 11 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 23 new recovered case, bringing the total county’s active case total to 103 cases. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 103 active cases, and 882 total cases (829 confirmed, 53 probable) since April. There have been a total of 764 recovered cases, 51 hospitalizations and 15 deaths since April.

Age ranges for the 882 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 27 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 81 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 132 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 112 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 136 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 125 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 118 cases (4 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 93 cases (16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 39 cases (8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 1,019 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is an increase of 35 cases from their report on Monday. The department also reported an additional death of a male in the 80-89-year-old age range. There have been 16 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Mason County.

Of the cases, 914 are recovered and 89 are currently active. There are six patients currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,014 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 22 more than Tuesday. Of those, 984 are confirmed cases and 30 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 15 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,014 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 18 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 86 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 162 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 5 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 110 cases (plus 5 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 150 cases (plus 6 probable cases (1 new), 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 160 cases (plus 4 probable cases), 2 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 143 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 death, 5 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 155 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 11 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County continues to be “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 48.49 on Monday, with a 9.32 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,178 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 8,126). There were 133 new deaths (21-day average of 79), 366 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 348) and 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 37) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 84,225 cases with 1,318 deaths. There was an increase of 1,452 cases from Tuesday and 34 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,479,263 lab test have been completed, with a 4.78 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 11.68 percent. There are 24,433 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 37,862 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 86,800 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

