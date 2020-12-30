Officials sworn in

Newly elected Meigs County Commissioner Shannon Miller is sworn in by Judge Linda Warner. Miller will take office in early January, filling the seat formerly held by two-term Commissioner Randy Smith. Miller was unopposed in the November General Election after winning the Republican Primary. (Editor’s note: Additional photos from the swearing in ceremonies will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel).

Meigs County Engineer Gene Triplett was sworn in this month by Judge Linda Warner. Triplett will begin his sixth term as County Engineer in January. Triplett was unopposed in both the primary and general elections in his bid for reelection.

Newly elected Meigs County Recorder Huey Eason was sworn in by Judge Linda Warner during a recent ceremony. Eason will be filling the position which has been held by Kay Hill who will be retiring after not seeking reelection. Eason won a four-person race in the primary and was unopposed in November for the position.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood was sworn in by Judge Linda Warner to begin his third term. Also pictured is Sheriff Wood’s wife Julia. Wood, who runs as an independent, defeated Republican challenger Mony Wood in the November election.