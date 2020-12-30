Meigs Board sets organizational meeting; approves agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during the December board meeting.

The board,

Approved to hire Lauren Dailey as a substitute teacher for the 2020-2021 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved the minutes of the Nov. 24, regular meeting as submitted

Approved the financial report for the month of November 2020 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of November 2020.

Approved revised permanent appropriations as presented by the Treasurer.

Adopted a resolution re-establishing the Meigs Local School District Premium Only Plan Section 125 effective January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 as administered by American Fidelity.

Agreed to provide payment in lieu of transportation to a parent for transporting a student to REACH for the 2020-2021 school year.

Approved two tickets per participant for Meigs High School and Meigs Middle School sporting events. Four tickets per senior participant will be permitted for Senior Night.

Approved to set Jan. 13, 2021, for the organizational meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education. with Ryan Mahr to serve as President Pro Tempore for the meeting.

Amended the 2020-2021 Meigs Local School Calendar to go full-remote December 14, 15, and 16, 2020 (as previously reported).

Set Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the central office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

Information provided by Meigs Local.