Evans earns Veteran School Board Member recognition

COLUMBUS — Denny Evans, a board member for Southern Local Schools in Racine, was recently recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.

Recognition took place during the Southeast Region’s virtual Fall Conference on Sept. 24. Evans was presented his award on Dec. 14 during the Board of Education’s December meeting.

The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards. Evans was recognized for 30 years of service. The Southeast Region is comprised of 18 counties representing 84 school districts.

Denny Evans was recently recognized for 30 years of service on the Southern Local Board of Education.