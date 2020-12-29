Popular e-books and digital audiobooks available through Libby app

POMEROY — As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library.

Meigs County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks free from the Meigs County District Public Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by visiting www.ohioebooks.org or downloading Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this service for anyone who cannot make it in to the library. Whether you’re at home for health reasons, a busy parent, or working and can’t make it in to our physical buildings, there are still ways to borrow books from the library. We think the Libby app will fit perfectly into your life however and whenever you want to use it,” stated the library in a news release.

Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Meigs Library’s digital collection. This tailored collection offers e-books and audiobooks and magazines including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Readers may browse the Ohio Digital Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, visit http://ohioebooks.org/ or download Libby today. Contact the library or stop by if you need help getting started, 740-992-5813 or email contact@meigslibraryorg.