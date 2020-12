Southern indicts NHS members

New members were indicted into the Southern High School National Honor Society during a ceremony at the school on Friday, Dec. 18. Pictured are the new members along with current members, front to back, (left to right) David Shaver, Abby Rizer, Natalie Harris, Caelin Seth, Kristin McKay, (second row) Julia Pritt, Molly Hill, Tanner Lisle, Brooke Crisp. (third row) Cassandra Durham, Hunter Person, Logan Greenlee. Back Row, Lincoln Rose, Kyler Rogers.

New members were indicted into the Southern High School National Honor Society during a ceremony at the school on Friday, Dec. 18. Pictured are the new members along with current members, front to back, (left to right) David Shaver, Abby Rizer, Natalie Harris, Caelin Seth, Kristin McKay, (second row) Julia Pritt, Molly Hill, Tanner Lisle, Brooke Crisp. (third row) Cassandra Durham, Hunter Person, Logan Greenlee. Back Row, Lincoln Rose, Kyler Rogers.