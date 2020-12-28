Sheriff’s dept. investigates woman’s death

MASON, W.Va. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports it has identified the body of a woman found on Saturday outside the Town of Mason, W.Va. and is currently investigating her death.

Deputy B.Q. Turner, who is leading the investigation, told the Register the body of Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, of the Hartford area, was found after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, along the 1600-block of Adamsville Road, which is beyond the Mason city limits.

Deputy Turner stated Zerkle’s body had been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, W.Va. and no cause of death has been released, yet. Turner said the death is considered suspicious at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the West Virginia State Police, Turner added.

