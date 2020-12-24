Eastern Board approves agenda items; sets organizational meeting

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved hiring Katherine Ihling as the Color Guard instructor for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved Lauren Dailey and Jack Sigman Sr. as certified substitutes.

Approved rehiring the following Certified Substitutes for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year: Michael Adkins, John Bell, Teresa Carr, Max Christiansen, Lauren Dailey, Pam Douthitt, Marg Fetty, John Flemming, Erika Fox, Karen Gibbs, Brandon Gilkey, Amanda Graham, Trace Huddy, Erin Johnson, Taylor Jones, Robert Keene, Kaitlin Krugman, Jessica Marcum, Bruce Martin, Emily Kate Moore, Serena Popoae, Autumn Porter, Karen Robinson, Amanda Schwarzel, Michael Scyoc, Jack Sigman Sr., Hallie Simpson, Ladona Stephens, Randy Wachter, Migail Wheaton, Richard Wilson, Bruce Wolfe.

Approved the following internships for spring 2020: Jenna Cavanaugh with Lorre Hill; Madison Legros with Angie Weeks; Emily Francisco with Debbie Pratt; Caroline Craig-Bowden with Mindy Bradford; Chloe Golden with Julie Spaun; Ruthie Hopkins with Cody Wise; Jessica Anderson with Lauren Anderson; Jala Mace with Shandi Sargent.

In other business, the board

Approved a Security Service Contract between the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Eastern Local School District retroactive to Sept. 3, 2020. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office agrees to provide security, along with drug use and prevention education to the students, faculty, and staff of the Eastern Local School District for the 2020-21 school year for a total sum of $20,000.

Approved the minutes of the Nov. 19, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of November as submitted.

Approved to nominate Adam Will as President Pro-Tempore during the 2021 organizational meeting.

Approved the Resolution of Intent to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Expedited Local Partnership Program.

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association for calendar year 2021 in the amount of $3,329.

Approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2021 in the amount of $250

Set Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the organizational meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education with the regular meeting to follow in the elementary library conference room.

Information provided by the Eastern Local Board of Education.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_Sentinel-3.jpg