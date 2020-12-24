‘Do a good turn daily’… Girl Scouts complete community projects

MEIGS COUNTY — Girl Scouts from around Meigs County have been taking part in several community projects in recent weeks.

Girl Scouts participated in making lap blankets for residents at Overbrook, as well as making cards for the residents.

Big Bend Girl Scouts also spent time Christmas caroling outside the windows at Overbrook.

Girl Scouts also volunteered at the Wreaths Across America event last Saturday, placing wreaths on the graves of veterans at Meigs Memory Gardens. (See more on this story inside this edition and online at the Sentinel’s website.)

Troop members also wrote thank you cards for the military, mailing the cards to soldiers from Meigs County stationed around the country.

Dog treats were made and donated to the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center this fall.

Goodie bags were also created for local first responders, as well as mask holders, cards and candy for local doctors and nurses.

There are more than 40 Girl Scouts in Meigs County in four troops.

Troop 10322 is Daisy Girl Scouts (K-1st); Troop 10046 is Daisy through Junior (K-5th); Troop 51004 is Daisy through Ambassador (K-12th); Troop 51006 is Brownies-Cadette (2nd-8th).

To join Girl Scouts contact Deb Dowler at (740) 594-5455 or deb.dowler@bdgsc.org.

Information and photos provided by Jennifer McKibben.

Girl Scouts spent time caroling outside the residents’ windows at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Girl-Scouts-1.jpg Girl Scouts spent time caroling outside the residents’ windows at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport. Jennifer MicKibben | Courtesy photo Some of the local Girl Scouts took part in placing wreaths during the Wreaths Across America event at Meigs Memory Gardens. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Girl-Scouts-2.jpg Some of the local Girl Scouts took part in placing wreaths during the Wreaths Across America event at Meigs Memory Gardens. Jennifer MicKibben | Courtesy photo Treat bags were made by local girl scouts and presented to law enforcement and first responders. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Girl-Scouts-3.jpg Treat bags were made by local girl scouts and presented to law enforcement and first responders. Jennifer MicKibben | Courtesy photo The girl scouts made dog treats to donate to the local dog shelter. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Girl-Scouts-4.jpg The girl scouts made dog treats to donate to the local dog shelter. Jennifer MicKibben | Courtesy photo Cards were made by the girl scouts to be sent to military members from Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Girl-Scouts-5.jpg Cards were made by the girl scouts to be sent to military members from Meigs County. Jennifer MicKibben | Courtesy photo

