Commissioners approve 2021 budget… County estimates $300K carryover in general fund

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved the 2021 budget for the County General fund line items during last week’s regular meeting, setting the budget at $6,423,364.66.

The 2021 budget is nearly $400,000 more than the 2020 original budget.

While COVID-19 has made an impact on everyone from local individuals and businesses to local government, Commissioners Tim Ihle and Jimmy Will explained that Meigs County is set to see one of its highest single years for sales tax revenue, which paired with a good real estate tax settlement in 2020 and COVID-19 related funding, has the county in a good financial position to close out 2020.

Through October 2020 (the latest figure available), Meigs County had seen $2,294,066.66 in sales tax revenue, with November and December traditionally being good months for tax revenue. In 2019, the total for the year was $2,532,783.46, with more than $416,000 coming from November and December.

While 2020 is ending on a positive financial note, both commissioners caution what will be coming in 2021 is an unknown with the virus and other factors.

“We have been trying to keep government running and be responsible with finances,” said Ihle.

The county general fund is expected to have a carryover amount of around $300,000 when the books are closed out for 2020, said Ihle. The final number will not be known until the books are closed out for the year. He added that they did not have to take any money out of the savings account which was created by money received in the past from the MCO sales tax replacement funding.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved to certify and appropriate $15,778.49 into the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office salary line item for reimbursement of salaries for investigators Josiah Leggett and Michael Oliver and attorney Tony Mollica for their work at the Department of Job and Family Services.

Approved to certify and appropriate $237,743.17 into line item t075T02 and $2,918.58 into line item T075T05 for the Meigs County Health Department as requested. Additionally, a transfer of funds into the supplies line item was approved as requested.

Approved a contract with solid waste district for the pick it up program.

Approved the reappointment of Debra Dingey to the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Approved a final resolution for the bridge replacement on Salem School Lot Road.

The weekly meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 due to the Christmas holiday. The Dec. 31 meeting is expected to be held as scheduled.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_Sentinel-2.jpg

County estimates $300K carryover in general fund

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.