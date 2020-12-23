White Christmas, winter storm warning predicted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Publishing readership area is expected to get a rare white Christmas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday afternoon (today) through Friday morning.

Rain on Christmas Eve is expected to change to snow from west to east in late afternoon into this evening and fall heavily at times. Forecast models on the low end showed a possible two inches of snow for the area while those on the high end showed nine possible inches of accumulation. Another model showed a total accumulation of five inches predicted for the area from the snow event. At any rate, the chance of snow is likely – it’s the amount that remains unclear.

Christmas Eve could also bring one to two inches of rain to the area before the changeover to snow, along with gusty winds and an arctic cold front. Temperatures will drop rapidly below freezing, likely causing a flash freeze on untreated roadways and allowing snow to quickly accumulate, the NWS warned.

Wind chills Christmas morning through Saturday morning will be in the single digits on either side of zero in the readership area and zero to 15 below zero in the mountains of West Virginia.

“Crashing temperatures, falling snow and gusty winds will cause difficult travel conditions Thursday evening into Christmas morning,” the NWS stated.

The best guess as to when the rain changes to snow Christmas Eve, is 4-6 p.m. for Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties, according to the NWS.

All these forecasts are subject to change but were the best available at press time Wednesday.

Information for this story provided by the NWS.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_Untitled-collage-2.jpg