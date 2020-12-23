Christmas in Middleport

Pictured are several decorated Christmas trees placed in Middleport as part of the display by the Middleport Business Association. Trees were decorated by local businesses, church groups and individuals. The display is located in the green space along North Second Avenue. The Daily Sentinel wishes everyone in Meigs County a Merry Christmas. The Sentinel will not be printing on Friday, Dec. 25 so that our staff may celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families. Regular printing resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26 with our weekend edition. More photos of the Middleport trees appear on page A18.

